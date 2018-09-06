NAB files reference against ex-premier Gilani, others

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog has filed a reference against former premier Yousaf Raza Gilani on charges of misuse of his authority.

The former prime minister has been accused of misusing his authority, resulting in a loss of Rs128 billion to the national exchequer, according to a notification issued by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday.

Former information secretary Farooq, former public information officer Saleem, Hassan Sheikhoo, Hanif and Riaz have been named as co-accused.

The NAB said that the accused ran an illegal marketing campaign for Universal Services Fund.

The national exchequer suffered a loss of Rs128 million owing to the actions of the accused, it said.

This comes a day after NAB approved action against defence minister Pervez Khattak, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani and Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar.

Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal presided over an executive board session, in which he gave approval for inquiry for 14 different cases.

According to an official notification, the authority gave approval for inquiry against Khattak, however, no details were given.—INP