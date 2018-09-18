NAB directed to conclude arguments against Sharifs’ pleas by Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a preliminary order stating that even if National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor does not conclude his arguments, a verdict will be announced on Sharif family’s appeals on the basis of written response of NAB.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb took up the petitions filed by former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar challenging the Avenfield case verdict.

The high court directed the NAB’s prosecutor to wrap up the argument by tomorrow at all costs. “If NAB does not complete its argument tomorrow, then we will announce the verdict on Sharifs’ appeals keeping in view NAB’s written response in the case,” the bench observed.

Justice Minallah remarked, “Seemingly, the accountability court’s verdict was based on the assumption that the Avenfield properties are occupied by the children but owned by Nawaz.”

“The anti-graft watchdog had proved with verified evidences that the property was in possession of the accused, after that it falls on the accused to clarify whether it was their grandfather or father from whom they inherit the property,” the NAB prosecutor apprised the court.

But the accused refused to tell anything, the prosecutor added.

On September 17, Supreme Court of Pakistan had rejected a National Accountability Bureau petition against Islamabad High Court’s decision to hear a plea filed by former premier Nawaz Sharif and his family members for suspension of their sentence in Avenfield case.—NNI