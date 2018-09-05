NAB approves 14 inquiries in various corruption cases

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau has approved fourteen inquiries in corruption cases against Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani and many others.

Executive Board Meeting of National Accountability Bureau was held in Islamabad today (Wednesday) under the chairmanship of retired Justice Javed Iqbal.

The inquiry against Pervez Khattak relates to his era as Chief Minister KP.

The meeting also approved inquiries against Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Director General Sindh Building Control Authority Iftikhar Qaimkhani and former Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Imtiaz Mallah.

It also approved a reference against former Minister of Technical Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nawabzada Mehmood Zeb, former Minister of Food Balochistan Izhar Hussain and former MNA Sultan Muhammad Hanjra.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman NAB, Javed Iqbal said Bureau is pursuing its policy of ‘Accountability for All’ without any pressure and will take up cases of mega corruption on priority basis.