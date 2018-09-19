NA approves resolution calling for construction of new dams

The National Assembly has approved a resolution calling for construction of new dams in the country.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi while speaking on floor of the House said the country is facing a major crisis of water and energy shortages.

He said Pakistan’s future is linked to construction dams.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Asif supported the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams, adding collecting funds for the construction of dams is a positive step.

He said the water policy which was signed by all four provinces in April 2018 included the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.