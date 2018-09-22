Mom gives unusual punishment to her son

Web Desk: Texas mom took action when she find out that her son is bullying his fifth grade classmate. His mom taught him lesson in an unusual way and forced him wear T-shirt to school reads “ I am a bully”.

Her 11-year-old boys called his classmates ‘stupid’ and ‘idiots’, reported Houston TV Station KTRK. His mom said, “She wants to teach son that why he can’t do these things, why he needs to take other people to considerations.”

She even posted his pictures on the Facebook where she faced some cruel and positive comments. But later she removed that picture. She posted those pictures to reach out to the parents of any of the kids to whom his son has bullied, so that each one of them could get a personal apology, she clarified.

She also asked for opinion from school teachers and counselor about this act before Texas went classroom with that shirt and they supported her decision. School management were of the view that parents have right to make important decisions and take actions on behalf of their child.

Some people said she is heartless and cruel while others supported her idea and said sometimes parents need to be tough in order to teach lesson to the child.

Source: Times-Post