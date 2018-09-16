Minor girl brutally beaten for using teachers’washroom

Sahiwal: Head mistress of government school brutally beat a minor girl for using teachers’ washroom. The girl received severe injuries on her sensitive parts of body while DC dismissed the principal and ordered to conduct inquiry, reported Aaj News.

Seven-year-old girl, Erum Shehzadi studies in Government Girls Middle School in Sahiwal. Erum’s mother said, Erum has been fainted for 2 hours, she was shifted to hospital in critical condition where she received 10 stitches.

According to Erum, Madam Farkhunda dropped her on stairs.

DC took immediate notice of the case and dismissed Principal Farkhunda and formed a committee for inquiry.