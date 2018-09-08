Punjab health minister promises visible change in 3 months

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Saturday promised that there would be a visible change in the public health facilities during the next three months, adding that quality health was dream of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a seminar at Services Institute of Health Sciences (SIHS) here, she said: “We have to prepare young professionals to face challenges of our times and in this regard senior doctors should become role model.”

“I request professors and associate professors to stay in hospital emergencies for few hours daily so that young professionals could learn in a better way,” the minister said.

She said that we knew about work burden on doctors but ‘maltreatment of patients would not be acceptable in anyway’.

“As a medical practitioner, I also advise you to understand the psychology of patients before starting the treatment process,” the minister added. She said that doctors should not expect reward from patients because only All Almighty could reward their services.

Principal SIHS Professor Doctor Mehmood Riaz, in his welcome address, assured that the medical community would become ‘arms’ of the minister health to achieve the health sector targets. —APP