Meet Charlie Chaplin of Afghanistan

Web Desk: Afghanistan is a war-torn country, where the life may not be as easy as we are living here. Sometimes, it is hard for the people in Afghanistan to give a smile.

But, meet Karim Asir, who performs as Charlie Chaplin in Afghanistan and tries to become a reason of someone happiness. Karim Asir himself witnessed suicide attacks, explosions and threats. But he is determined to waddle and bumble to fulfill the primary goal of his life: ‘to give Afghan a reason to smile’.

Afghanistan’s Charlie Chaplin helps people forget their grief.

Dressed in Chaplin’s trademark outfit Karim Asir performs across Kabul.

“It is very simple, I want to give Afghans a reason to smile,” says Karim.

Asir received threats but still continued to perform in public parks, orphanage and private parties.

“I want to give my people a chance to forget their problems such as war, conflicts and insecurity in Afghanistan,” he says.

Afghanistan's Charlie Chapli reacts in a mirror before his performance.

