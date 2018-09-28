Meera to work with Usman Khalid for first time

Web Desk: Pakistani renowned actress Meera is all set to work with Usama Khalid for the first time. They are cast together in a social drama-cum-thriller Baaji that will soon be nearing completion.

The film is penned by Irfan Ahmed and it is a directorial debut of Saqib Malik. The storyline aim of Baaji is to deliver a glamour and intense drama.

Meera is making her comeback with this movie. The female in lead will be Showstopper supermodel Aamna Ilyas. While Osman Khalid Butt can be seen leading a crew that includes Mohsin Abbas Haider and Ali Kazmi.