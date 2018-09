Martyrdom of second caliph of Islam Hazrat Umar Farooq (R.A) is being observed on Wednesday with full religious fervor.

Hazrat Umar Farooq (RA) was one of the most powerful and influential Muslim caliphs in history. He introduced the concept of welfare state to the modern world.

He succeeded Hazrat Abu Bakr (R.A) as the second caliph of Muslim Ummah. He was an expert Muslim jurist known for his pious and just nature, which earned him the epithet Al-Farooq.