Manto’s daughters to visit Mumbai for movie release

Web Desk: Indian version of biopic movie of ‘Manto’ is about to release. His daughters named Nazhat and Nusrat from Pakistan will visit Mumbai, reported DNA.

According to DNA publications, they are going from Lahore by road via the Wagha border and then they will fly to Mumbai with their spouses.

The filmmaker of Manto has confirmed the news, saying that they are keeping their fingers crossed that the family of great literary icon, who is the legacy of the whole Indian subcontinent will find the smooth passage.

Manto’s elder daughter Nighat said, “We were all very young when he passed away. But almost everyone who met and knew him have spoken of his love for Bombay where he began his literary journey”

The movie is slated to hit screens on September 21.