Man eats biryani before removing his cancer affected stomach

Web Desk: Cancer is a chronic disease that forces the affected person to loss his affected part. The same happened to an engineer from Dubai. He needed to make a choice between choosing a life without a stomach or to die of stomach cancer, obvious he picked the former.

Ghulam Abbas wished to eat a plate of chicken biryani before a surgery, which would remove his stomach. He stated, “I asked the doctor if I could have chicken biryani as my last meal before the surgery. My wife prepared it and my brother carried it to the hospital. I sort of gorged on it.”

Abbas was diagnosed with stage three cancer. There was a huge tumour in his stomach that had almost covered the entire stomach.

According to the report, the surgery was a success along with the pathology report showing the surrounding area free of cancer cells. Abbas is undergoing chemotherapy at Dubai Hospital as a preventive measure.