Looting national wealth, stashing it abroad extraordinary crime: CJP

ISLAMABAD: A three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar conducted hearing into a case regarding Pakistanis’ assets and accounts abroad, in Islamabad today.

During the proceedings, the Chief Justice remarked it is not an ordinary crime to loot the national wealth and stash it abroad.

He said the case will be heard on daily basis.

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor sought a week’s time to submit details about the assets in a week. The hearing was adjourned for a week.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court bench also ordered formation of a Joint Investigation Team to probe the case pertaining to transfer of money through fake bank accounts.

The Chief Justice said it is necessary to get mega corruption case probed through JIT.

He said the JIT will apprise the court on progress in investigation on fortnightly basis.

PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur are allegedly involved in the fake bank accounts case.