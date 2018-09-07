Live near greenery areas for children’s better schooling

Web Desk: Plantations have a tone of benefits like it combats pollution and improves environment. But another hidden benefit is, it is also good for people’s mental or physical well being, reported Deccanchronicle.

A new study concluded that children who grow up in areas with greenery tend to do better at school. They have better concentration, math skills and working memory since their brains develop differently.

Natural plantations are less tiring to look at in comparison to man-made surroundings. This makes it crucial for architects and governments to put emphasis on green spaces towns and cities.

Their ability to adapt to different surroundings enhanced and makes them remember things easily.