LHC withdraws contempt of court notice against Ahsan Iqbal

The Lahore High Court has accepted apology of former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and disposed of contempt of court notice issued to him.

A three-member bench of the LHC, headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Akber heard the case in Lahore on Monday.

Later, talking to the newsmen outside the court, Ahsan Iqbal said we respect the Judiciary and all political parties should work together for the betterment of the country.

Meanwhile, Lahore High Court has issued bailable arrest warrants of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abassi.

A three-member bench of LHC, headed by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi issued the warrants while hearing a petition seeking registration of treason case against former Prime Ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.