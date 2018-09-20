KSA invited to become strategic partner in CPEC: Fawad

Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said a high level Saudi delegation comprising Ministers of Finance and Energy and business heads will visit Pakistan in first week of next month to explore investment opportunities.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday afternoon, he said the delegation will hold talks with finance and business leaders to lay foundation of a new economic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Minister said a high-level consultative committee set up between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will usher in a new era of bilateral strategic partnership in diverse fields.

He said Saudi Arabia is the only country that has been invited by us to become a strategic partner in China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said Saudi participation in this mega project will ensure huge investment in Pakistan through this platform.

Information Minister said the Prime Minister was given a warm welcome in the brotherly countries and the city of Jeddah was adorned with Pakistani flags which is unprecedented.

He said the Prime Minister assured Saudi leadership that Pakistan will always stand up with Saudi Arabia in its security needs.

The Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United Arab Emirates has ended coldness in the relationship between the two countries.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said matters related to visas for Pakistanis and trade were discussed with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He said initiatives being taken in Afghanistan for peace also figured in the meeting with the UAE authorities.

Information Minister said a delegation from the UAE will also visit Pakistan next month to find ways to expand economic relations between the two countries.

To a question about relations with Iran, the Minister said Pakistan and Iran have close relations and Pakistan wants to have good ties with all neighboring countries.

He said it is a welcome development that a positive response of dialogue offer has been received from India.

Responding to a question about release of Nawaz Sharif from jail after suspension of his sentence in Avenfield reference, the Minister said the government respects the judiciary and its verdicts and it will also implement all court judgments.

He said the people who have looted the national exchequer and stashed money abroad will be held accountable.

The Minister said efforts are afoot to bring back the looted wealth from UAE, UK and Switzerland.

To a question regarding the offer of granting nationality to refugees from Afghanistan and Bangladesh, the Minister said the Prime Minister made this gesture in a purely humanitarian perspective so that they are brought into mainstream.

Fawad Chaudhry said a peaceful neighborhood will not only ensure peace and stability but also promote trade and commerce links in the region.

Regarding Health Card, the Minister said erstwhile FATA and Islamabad have also been included in this plan. He said journalists are also being issued health cards in order to give them health facility.—REUTERS