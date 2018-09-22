KPT corruption case: AC issues arrest warrants for Babar Ghauri

KARACHI: An accountability court on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Babar Ghauri in a reference pertaining to Rs2.8 billion corruption in the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The National Accountability Bureau has alleged in the reference, filed on the Sindh High Court’s orders, that eight men, including Ghouri, had illegally regularised 940 employees of KPT, causing Rs2.8bn loss to the national exchequer.

The court on Saturday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Ghauri and adjourned hearing till October 17.

The NAB had first taken this case to the SHC which had directed that a reference on the matter be filed in the accountability court by August 8.— INP