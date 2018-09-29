KP Govt introduces reforms to uplift agriculture sector

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government introduced goal-oriented reforms to uplift the agriculture sector in the province.

District Director, Agriculture Department Extension Mardan, Abdul Qayyum Khan said KP government’s reforms are aimed to encourage farmers and growers to get maximum agriculture production for benefits of people,reported Radio Pakistan.

He further said wheat sowing season was approaching in central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and asked farmers and growers to use latest machinery in preparation of fields to get pumper wheat crop.— APP