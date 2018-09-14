KJo wants to cast these actors in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ sequel

Web Desk: Karan Johar, whose remarkable Bollywood journey started with his masterpiece, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hy’, is likely to make a sequel of the movie reported India Times.

While talking about film’s sequel, he said that he would love to cast Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor.

In a recent interaction with callers on his radio show, the filmmaker was asked about the sequel of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and the actors he would cast in his movie. To this question, Karan promptly replied, “If I made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2, I would cast Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor in it.”

The 1998 blockbuster ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherjee. Last Year Karan Johar revealed, “I was 24 when I wrote that film. But I Can’t write the same film now. When I see Kuch Kuch Hota Hai today or Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham I myself wonder, ‘Why did I write this, how did I write this, from where these thoughts came to my mind?”