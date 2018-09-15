Kids of govt teachers to study in public schools

PESHAWAR: In an attempt to improve standard of educational institutions, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to make it mandatory for children of government teachers to study in public schools.

Advisor to CM for Elementary and Secondary Education Ziaullah Bangash said new policy regarding improvement of public educational institutions in KP was on the anvil.

He said getting education of children of school teachers in government schools would uplift the quality of education.

“Punishments are being mulled for those teachers whose children do not attend public schools,” he said adding that a committee would be formed under the director education for implementation of this policy.

Earlier in a statement, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said all out efforts would be made to improve the education system.

“The education system is facing numerous challenges which will be tackled according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

He vowed that National Education Policy 2018 will be launched soon, whereas skill development is equally important component and the ministry will take it as a challenge.

Shafqat Mehmood said that education was the topmost priority of the incumbent government in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. —NNI