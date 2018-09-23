Home / Sports / Cricket / Kayes and Mahmudullah lift Bangladesh to 249-7

Kayes and Mahmudullah lift Bangladesh to 249-7

Riyad scored 81-ball 74 with two sixes and three boundaries while Kayes -- recalled as a back-up to strengthen the batting -- made 89 ball 72 not out to help Bangladesh recover from a precarious 5-87 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.