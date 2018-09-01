Karan Johar wanted to marry this actress if had the chance

Web Desk: Filmmaker Karan Johar doesn’t believe in filter. He makes celebrities spill the beans on his controversial show Koffee With Karan but when put in a tough spot, KJO impresses with his wit and sarcarsm.

He never hesitates to vocalize his personal things happening in life and the best example is his book An Unsuitable Boy which was released last year.

In a video, Karan revealed some surprising facts about himself with no inhibitions. He was questioned, ‘If you had to marry an actress of today?’ even before the question was completed, Karan Answered, ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan!’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to don the director’s hat yet again. He will be helming a huge project titled Takht. The movie stars , Kareena, , Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is likely to go on floors next year and it will hit the screens in the year 2020.