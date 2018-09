Kamran Akmal asks if he hit himself with bat?

Lahore: Kamran Akmal burst after being ignored by National Cricket Team.

Kamran Akmal asked, ‘Should I hit myself with a bat or burn my kit? That’s what is left for me to do. Or should I do something else to get the PCB’s attention?’

Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal expressed his anguish after Younus Khan.

He questioned, “What I should do to get my right? Notice will be issued if I start fight for it.”

The 34-year-old batsman blamed Pakistan coach Authur and Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for his non-selection.

Kamran Akram played last test match in 2010 while played last one-day and T-20 in 2017.