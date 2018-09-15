Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are already married

Web Desk: Newly engaged couple Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin are in rush to get married. Recently both of them together caught outside a marriage license court house which has led to speculations that they are already married and want to register their marriage before hosting a grand ceremony, reported Pinkvilla.

Eyewitnesses has claimed to have seen Justin crying out of joy while getting the marriage registered. In fact, he said that he cannot wait to marry her in front of officials.

The report further said that court officials was a judge and indicated the pair were actually married instead of just gaining a license to get married her.

According to the New York state law, a marriage license is valid for 60 days, starting from the date of issue. Hence, it is likely that the couple will exchange vows by year-end.

The couple had been pronounced engaged on July 10.