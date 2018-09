In the history of country, first-ever woman Judge, Justice Syeda Tahira Safdar sworn in as Chief Justice Balochistan High Court in Quetta this morning.

Governor Balochistan, Muhammad Khan Achakzai administered oath to her in a ceremony held at Governor House.

The ceremony was attended by the outgoing Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Muhammad Noor Miskanzai, Judges of Balochistan High Court, high ranking officials, lawyers and elites of the city.