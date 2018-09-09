 Jigar Moradabadi’s 58 death anniversary being observed today

Web Desk: The 58th death anniversary of king of classical poem and renowned poet Jigar Moradabadi is being observed today, Aaj News reported.

Jigar Moradabadi was born on April 6, 1890, in Banaras. His real name was Ali Sikandar but opted to use Jigar Moradabadi as his pen name. He was a great Urdu poet and ghazal writer. He was awarded Sahiya Akademi Award in 1958 for his poetry collection ‘Atish-e-Gul’ and was the second poet (after Mohammad Iqbal) to be received an honorary D.Litt. by the Aligarh University.

His Sufi Poem Yeh Hai Maikada Was Sung By Many Sufi Singers Like Sabri Brothers, Aziz Mian, Munni Begum & Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi .

He was died at the age of 70, on September 9, 1960.