ISPR appreciates Pakistani media role for highlighting martyrs’ sacrifices

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor has appreciated the role of Pakistani media in highlighting sacrifices of martyrs for the sake of motherland.

Using his tweet account on Sunday, he thanked the media for its role, saying it has played a key role in informing the nation.

The DG ISPR also shared a video, in which prominent anchorpersons pays tribute to martyrs and expressing love for the country.

🇵🇰

یومِ دفاع و شہداء 2018

پاکستانی میڈیا کا شہداء پاکستان کی قربانیوں کو اُجاگر کرنے اور قوم کو آگاہ رکھنے میں کلیدی کردار ہے۔

شکریہ پاکستان میڈیا#ہمیں_پیار_ہے_پاکستان_سے pic.twitter.com/Snpl6T6kcZ — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) September 2, 2018

In background of the video, a song filled with patriotism can also be heard.