Ishaq Dar, others responsible for economic crisis: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal information minister Fawad Chaudhary on Tuesday said that “Ishaq Dar & Company” are responsible for economic crisis in the country.

He lambasted at the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) for running the affairs of state like ‘East India Company’.

While speaking to National Assembly session Fawad Chaudhary said that former PML-N Government played a role of East India Company and landed posterity under debt.

Deploring bad fiscal conditions of national institutions the minister said that the institutions are money strapped, thus, unable to pay salaries and pensions. He told the house that an annual Rs. 20 billion were required to run Metro Train, while, foreign exchange reserves are left for only 21 days.

Federal information minister was of the view that incumbent PTI government is being taunted that it has inexperienced men, whereas, its one month performance is better than previous five-year performance of PMLN government.

He further said that Ishaq Dar was flown away abroad by PML-N government and he did not return yet.

Chiding PMLN and PPP for their anti PTI behavior Fawad Chaudhary said that the parties should not merely criticize rather present solutions to steer the country out of current crisis.

“Ishaq Dar and company are liable for deteriorating economic situation of the country,” Fawad said, while recalling that whatever the last two governments did in their tenures, after that “financial aid is the only option we are left with.”

PM Khan had said, “we have to do away with traditional politicking and set a better example of good governance within limited expenditure, as otherwise the people would not forgive the PTI expressing their anger with more severity than the previous regimes.”—NNI