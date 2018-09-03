iPhone XS to launch on Sept 12, sporting a new colour

Web Desk: Apple recently sent invites to its upcoming iPhone launch event. As expected, event will be held on September 12 at the headquarters in Cupertino, reported Indiatimes.

Reportedly, Apple is expected to launch three new iPhone at it’s event next month. iPhone X will have 6.1-inch LED display, other two are 5.8 and 6.5-inch second-generation versions of the device, but with OLED displays.

Have a look at the first look of iPhone.

The leak shows what looks like both the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED iPhones, possibly named the iPhone XS (remember it’s pronounced 10S) and iPhone XS Plus. Both devices look to have the exact same button layout as the iPhone X, as well as the notch.

What’s most noticeable about this image though is it shows gold versions of both devices. This is a colour that was leaked by Apple itself for the iPhone X through the FCC but was never made available.