Inter Bank Rates – 22 Sep 2018
Inter Bank Rates – 22 Sep 2018
Pakistan Open Inter Bank Rates As on Sat, Sep 22 2018,
Currency
Bank Buying
TT Clean
Bank Selling
TT & OD
Australian Dollar
89.25
89.4
Canadian Dollar
95.12
95.27
Danish Krone
19.47
19.5
Euro
145.22
145.46
Hong Kong Dollar
15.98
16.01
Japanese Yen
1.1089
1.1107
Saudi Riyal
33.09
33.14
Singapore Dollar
90.49
90.64
Swedish Korona
13.94
13.96
Swiss Franc
129.06
129.27
UK Pound Sterling
163.24
163.5
US Dollar
124.1
124.3
