Home / Sports / Cricket / Injured Indian trio including Pandya out of Asia Cup

Injured Indian trio including Pandya out of Asia Cup

pandya.jpg

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is transported with a injury during the one day international (ODI) Asia Cup cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA