Info Ministry has key role in projecting country’s true image: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that Ministry of Information has a key role in perception management and projecting true image of the country.

He said this while chairing a briefing on Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Secretary Information Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera gave a comprehensive presentation regarding the role of the Ministry and its various attached departments.

The Prime Minister said that while keeping pace with highly sophisticated world of information today, we must safeguard our society from cultural onslaught that endangers our cultural values, norms and the social fabric.

Discussing the affairs of state media broadcasters including Pakistan Television Corporation and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, the Prime Minister stressed on maintaining impartiality and directed to constitute a board of directors, comprising eminent persons of known integrity and professionalism, to oversee administrative and financial affairs of these departments.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed for a comprehensive plan with delineated timelines for restructuring of PTV in order to transform the organization from a loss making entity to a viable organization.

Minister for Information Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Special Assistant to PM on Media Iftikhar Durrani, Special Assistant to PM on political affairs Naeem-ul-Haq, Secretary to the Prime Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, Secretary Information and MD PTVC Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera and senior government officials were present during the meeting.