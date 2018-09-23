Info Minister explains reason of sudden change in Indian behavior

Islamabad: Information Minister and Broadcasting, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said that it is a strategy of Indian government to escalate anti-Pakistan sentiments and use them in election, reported Aaj News.

While talking in the program of Aaj News ‘Aaj Rana Mubashir Kay Sath’ Information Minister said, “Relation with America will improve.”

“Pakistan is a country of importance in the region and we will play our significant role,” Fawad added.

On the other hand, in a tweet message, he said India is indulging in these kinds of antics because of its internal chaos and pressure. He said the world has seen the difference in the attitudes of Pakistan and India towards achieving peace.

The Information Minister said we extended our hand for peace, which is imperative for the betterment of the people of two countries and for prosperity in the region. As a responsible country, Pakistan is desirous of peace in the region.