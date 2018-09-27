Indian troops martyr four more youths in IOK

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian forces in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred four more Kashmiri youths in three districts to media outlets based in the valley.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the killings, which took place in Srinagar, Badgam and Islamabad districts, took the number of martyred youngsters to 18 since last Thursday.

The troops killed two youths at Panzan in Badgam and one in Dooru area of Islamabad during search and cordon operations. Another youngster, identified as Muhammad Saleem Malik, was killed when the troops resorted to unprovoked firing on his house in Noorbagh area of Srinagar. An Indian soldier was killed and two others were injured in an attack at Dooru in Islamabad, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

Thousands of people defied restrictions to attend funeral prayers of the martyrs. Meanwhile, clashes erupted between the mourners and Indian security personnel when the body of martyr Saleem Malik was being carried to Eidgah in Srinagar for burial.

The killings sparked protests and clashes between the demonstrators and the Indian forces in other areas as well. The protesters raising pro-independence, pro-Pakistan and anti-India chants fought pitched battles with Indian troops and police personnel in Panzam, Srinagar, Kulgam, Islamabad and other areas.

The demonstrators also waved Pakistan’s national flag. The students of Kashmir University, Srinagar, and the Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora Pulwama held forceful demonstrations against the killings, according to the media outlet.

Meanwhile, the Joint Resistance Leadership, comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, called for a complete shutdown in the valley on Friday, against the killing spree and arrest of Hurriyat leaders and activists in the territory.—INP