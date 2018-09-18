Indian soldier injured in Pulwama attack

ISLAMABAD: In occupied Kashmir, a soldier of Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in an attack in Pulwama district, today.

Unidentified persons lobbed a grenade and fired a volley of bullets towards a joint camp of CRPF and special operations group (SOG) of Indian police in Newa area of the district.KMS reported.

A CRPF soldier was wounded after being hit by a bullet. He was shifted to Indian Army’s Badamibagh cantonment hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

Immediately after the attack, Indian troops and police personnel cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to nab the attackers. —APP