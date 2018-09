Azad Kashmir: Indian army fired at the helicopter of Prime Minister Azad Kashmir, near Line of Control (LoC), reported Aaj News.

According to details, PM Farooq Haider was travelling along with LoC in his official white helicopter. He was travelling in Tarori area along Line of Control where he went for condolence.

Indian army considered the helicopter as Pak army helicopter.

PM Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider said, “His staff and helicopter was safely landed at Haveli.