Indian army chief threatens Pakistan of ‘painful’ retaliation

NEW DELHI: Indian army chief Bipin Rawat on Saturday threatened Pakistan of retaliation over the latter’s alleged involvement in the killing of a BSF soldier and policemen in Indian – occupied Kashmir last week.

The remarks come a day after New Delhi called off a meeting scheduled for next week between its foreign minister with Pakistani counterpart.

“We need to take stern action to avenge the barbarism that terrorists and the Pakistan Army have been carrying out,” India TV reported General Rawat as saying.

“Yes, it’s time to give it back to them in the same coin, not resorting to similar kind of barbarism. But I think the other side must also feel the same pain.” —INP