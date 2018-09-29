India defeat Bangladesh on last ball to retain Asia Cup

DUBAI: India beat a spirited Bangladesh by three wickets in a last-ball finish of the final in Dubai on Friday to retain the Asia Cup.

Liton Das scored a maiden one-day international hundred as Bangladesh were bowled out for 222 in 48.3 overs before India survived a middle order slump to chase down the target for the loss of seven wickets in 50 overs at Dubai stadium.

Skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored with 48 while Dinesh Karthik made 37 and Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 36.

This is India’s seventh Asia Cup win in 14 events.—AFP