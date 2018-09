LONDON: India were 240 for seven in reply to England’s first innings 332, a deficit of 92 runs, at lunch on the third day of the fifth Test at the Oval on Sunday.

Ravindra Jadeja, in his first match this series, was 41 not out after Test debutant Hanuma Vihari was dismissed for 56.

England have as unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.—AFP