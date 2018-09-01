Increase in business, marketing top priority: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Saturday said increase in business and marketing of Pakistan Railways (PR) will be his priority.

Presiding over a meeting at Pakistan Railways headquarters here, Rasheed said that one honest man can change the direction of the department but hundred dishonest persons could do nothing positive.

He said that nothing would be sold to run the Railways, however, more business would be brought to run it.

He directed the administration that not a single operational locomotive should be standing unutilized. —APP