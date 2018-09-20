Imran Khan sends letter to Modi sealed with ‘positive spirit’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan in a letter to Indian counterpart Narendra Modi has responded with ‘positive spirit’ and invited him for a dialogue to resolve all issues, the Foreign Office Spokesman said on Thursday.

“The prime minister has responded to PM Modi in a ‘positive spirit’, reciprocating his sentiments. Let’s talk and resolve all issues,” Spokesman Muhammad Faisal said in his tweet.

The spokesman said a formal response was awaited from India in reply to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer for talks.

Earlier, Indian Prime Minister Modi last month had wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan saying that New Delhi was willing to hold a constructive and meaningful engagement with Islamabad. He had also felicitated Imran Khan on assuming the office of prime minister.—APP