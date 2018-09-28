Imran Khan expresses desire to work closely with Kuwait to enhance cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the desire to work closely with Kuwait to enhance cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and economic development.

Talking to Minister of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait Khaled Nasser Abdullah Al Roudhan, who paid a courtesy call on him in Islamabad on Friday, he invited Kuwaiti investment in various sectors including agriculture, energy, livestock and oil exploration.

He also hoped that the visa hurdles faced by Pakistanis visiting Kuwait would be resolved on priority.

The Prime Minister said that the Government and people of Pakistan wish to see early and amicable resolution of the Gulf crisis.

During the meeting, regional issues of mutual importance were also discussed.

Meanwhile, President and Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Petroleum Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday.

During the meeting, Al-Kaabi briefed the Prime Minister of Qatar Petroleum’s global portfolio and activities. He also showed keen desire to enhance the company’s investment in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister welcomed investment by Qatar Petroleum in Pakistan’s energy and petroleum sectors.

He assured the CEO of the government’s full support and cooperation in this regard.