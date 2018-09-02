ICCI lauds govt’s decision to decrease price of high speed diesel

Islamabad: Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has lauded government’s decision to decrease high speed diesel price by 6.37 rupees and petrol by 2.41 rupees per litre.

In a statement, President ICCI Sheikh Amir Waheed said, “Decrease in prices would provide some relief to people and reduce cost of doing business to some extent.”

Sheikh Amir Waheed also stressed, “Government should have reduced high taxes and levies on POL products to give decent relief to the common man and to the business sector.”