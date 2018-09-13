“I will decide when I want to work with SRK”, says Meera

Web Desk: Pakistani actress Meera has already claimed that she is better actor than Priyanka Chopra and has also expressed her desire to work in Hollywood, but this time she said that she will determine the right time to act with Bollywood King Khan.

Using her Twitter account, Meera wrote, “I was once asked by an LA Times reporter – if you are a super star when will Shah Rukh Khan act with you? I said, ‘No, price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself. I own myself and I will determine when I want to act with him.”

Earlier in August, 2018, she tweeted, ““To all my loyal fans, I would like to broaden my acting horizon and kindly request you to encourage and tweet to Universal Pictures to please consider me in their upcoming film projects.”