How reading 200 books in a year is possible?

Web Desk: Books can make you smarter, intelligent and mature. It also helps you to form your opinion by increasing your world-wide exposure.

Many people usually say that they don’t have a time to read book as their schedule is so busy. But a new article by Charles Chu raise an eyebrow of skepticism at people who claim they simple don’t have enough time to feed their intellect with books. He also gives a simple mathematical method that proves you do have enough time to read.

Chu tells the story of how reading 200 hundred books a year for the past several years that has helped him turn his life around, reconsider his career and become much happier.

Chu claims that if you’re anything like American, you actually have plenty of time to read as much as he did. You just have to make one substitution in your life.

By giving statistics, he concluded that reading 200 books simply requires your 417 hours a year. If you claim that you don’t have 417 hours a year for it, Chu highlighted a few uncomfortable facts, saying that on average a single American spends 608 hours on social media and 1,642 hours on TV, every year.

He argue that if you spend these hours on reading books, then you would read more than 1,000 books a year.