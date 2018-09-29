How President Arif Alvi appreciated Pakistani cinema?

Web Desk: Pakistan’s president Arif Alvi, lauded Pakistani cinemas on Thursday and said Pakistani cinemas are creating good entertainment.

Using his official Twitter account, he wrote, “I watched the movie Jawani Phir Nahi Ani yesterday. An excellent production. I am glad Pakistani cinema is catching up and creating good entertainment.”

Responding to which the protagonist of the film, Humayun Saeed said, “Shukria Sir.. Pakistan zindabad….:)”

Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 is an entertainment movie that was released this year on Eidul Azha.