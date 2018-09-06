Hamza appointed as opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Hamza Shehbaz has been appointed as leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly.

A written order was issued by Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhary Pervez Elahi in this regard on Thursday.

The PML-N had submitted its request to the PA Secretariat for appointment of Hamza Shehbaz as the opposition leader just after formation of the government.

However, the PA Secretariat did not issue a notification and raised suspicions over the signatures of some MPAs.

The issue was resolved after the office examined the signatures and a notification about Hamza’s appointment was issued on Thursday.—APP