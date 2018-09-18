Govt to release Rs4.5b for housing scheme of underprivileged people: Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance, Asad Umar has said that the federal government has directed to release 4.5 billion rupees for the completion of a housing scheme for the underprivileged segment of the country.

Presenting a Supplementary Finance amendment Bill 2018 in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Asad Umar said after completion of this project 10,000 more houses would be constructed.

He said the government would provide Rs 540,000 per family in the form of the Sehat Insaf Card for doctors’ fees and medicines in FATA and Islamabad.

The Finance Minister said, “We have also instructed the Punjab government to introduce the facility in its province as well.”—INP