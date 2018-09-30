Govt to never compromise on national interests: FM

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says dialogue is the only way to address long-standing issues, including Kashmir, that have been hampering progress and prosperity in South Asia.

Addressing the 73rd meeting of United Nations General Assembly in New York, he said the unresolved Jammu and Kashmir dispute also hinders the realization of the goal of durable peace between Pakistan and India.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan will never compromise the interests of the nation, the sovereignty of the State, and the security of its people.”

He said there can be no lasting peace in South Asia without a just settlement of the Kashmir dispute based on the UN Security Council resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan has welcomed the recently released report by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, which lifts the veil from decades of obfuscation and chronicles the massive ongoing violations of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said the report has vindicated Pakistan’s position.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said no longer the excuse of terrorism can be used to continue to systematically oppress the Kashmiri people.

The Foreign Minister said it is, in fact, India which has been orchestrating and patronising terrorism in Pakistan.