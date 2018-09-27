Govt to ensure 100pc cleanliness work in all cities: Aleem Khan

LAHORE: Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the provincial government will ensure 100 percent cleanliness work in all cities and solid waste institutions have only time 3 days’ deadline to resolve their issues. He said that till the purchase of new machinery, instruments should be taken on rent but there would be no relaxation to provide clean atmosphere to the citizens at any cost.

He expressed these views while presiding over a special meeting of all the heads of solid waste management companies here in Lahore on Thursday.

Abdul Aleem Khan gave the timeline of 2 days to call back all the employees working at the residences of officers or political persons otherwise such ghost workers would be no more in service.

He expressed concerns over the incompetence of working in Gujranwala, Multan and Faisalabad and asked for immediate steps in this regard.

The Senior Minister said that after October 01, he himself would be visiting all the cities in province and stern action would be taken against those who neglect their duties. He said that these solid waste management companies will have to work on sustainable structure because Punjab Government cannot bear loss of billions of rupees on permanent basis.

The Senior Minister asked the officers to work without any pressure and come in the field and check to resolve the issues on the spot. He expressed concern over the performance of Gujranwala, Multan & Faisalabad and directed to take short and long term steps to meet the situation.

He said that no further meeting in this regard would take place and now practical steps are needed to given the practical results. He said that real issues are of efficiency and everyone working with national zeal and fervor would be fully encouraged and given all possible facility. I myself would monitor this task of cleanliness and no stone would leave unturned in this regard, he added.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan was given briefing by the heads of solid waste management companies of Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Bahawalpur who apprised him about their basic issues.

Secretary Local Government Arif Anwar Baloch gave an overall presentation of the waste management institutions and present status to resolve their problems as well.

It is mentionable that performance of Bahawalpur Waste Management Institution was declared satisfactory while all other companies were having a number of issues on which they were given 3 days dead line to take immediate steps in this regard.—INP